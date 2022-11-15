Who's Playing

No. 4 Kentucky @ Michigan State

Current Records: Kentucky 2-0; Michigan State 1-1

What to Know

The #4 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. UK earned a 69-62 win in their most recent contest against MSU in November of 2019.

The Wildcats made easy work of the Duquesne Dukes this past Friday and carried off a 77-52 win. Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 11 assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 64-63 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: center Mady Sissoko (14), guard Tyson Walker (12), guard A.J. Hoggard (12), and forward Malik Hall (11).

UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kentucky's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Michigan State's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if the Spartans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky have won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last eight years.