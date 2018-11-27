Michigan State vs. Louisville odds: ACC-Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions from expert on 11-0 roll

No. 9 Michigan State goes for its sixth straight win on Tuesday when it visits Louisville in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It's a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center. After a season-opening loss to Kansas, the Spartans regrouped and just took down the Las Vegas Invitational, defeating UCLA and Texas by an average of 15 points. Meanwhile, the Cardinals won their first three, then stumbled versus Tennessee and Marquette in the NIT Tip-Off. Bookmakers list Michigan State as a five-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 154 in the latest Michigan State vs. Louisville odds. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Louisville picks, see what Vegas handicapper Zack Cimini has to say.

The SportsLine expert enters Tuesday on an incredible 11-0 run on his college basketball picks. It's not a shock, actually, since Cimini has been crushing sportsbooks in college hoops for two-plus years, returning nearly $3,000 to his SportsLine followers.

Now, Cimini has dialed in on Michigan State vs. Louisville and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

Cimini knows the Spartans' backcourt of Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford are on fire. They scored 24 straight points to lead the 78-68 comeback win over Texas. Winston (18.0 ppg, 7.5 apg) shoots 45 percent from beyond the arc, while Langford (18.5 ppg) hits 48 percent.

Michigan State has an eye-popping scoring margin of 23 points and has covered four of its last five non-conference games.

But just because Tom Izzo's team is rolling doesn't mean the Spartans will cover a sizable spread at a notoriously difficult place to play.

Like Izzo, Louisville's Chris Mack is an elite coach who will have his hungry team prepared for the challenge. The Cardinals believe they're an NCAA Tournament-caliber team and this is their chance to score a signature win. Sophomore forward Jordan Nwora (18.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg) is a consistent producer for the Cards and senior guard Christen Cunningham emerged with 16 points against Marquette.

Not only is Louisville 19-6 in its last 25 home games, the Cards are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 against the Big Ten.

We can tell you Cimini is leaning Under, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He's identified a crucial x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Louisville vs. Michigan State? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Tuesday, all from the red-hot Vegas handicapper who's nailed his last 11 college basketball picks.