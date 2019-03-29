Michigan State vs. LSU in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The Spartans face the Tigers in an East Regional semifinal
No. 2 seed Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16 without a lot of worries. The Spartans defeated No. 15 seed Bradley 76-65 in the first round and then beat No. 10 seed Minnesota 70-50. The Spartans held Minnesota to two of 22 from 3-point range in the win and dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Golden Gophers 45-19. Cassius Winston is the playmaker that makes the Spartans offense run. He led the team in scoring and assists in the regular season, and now in the NCAA Tournament leads the team in both, averaging 19.5 points per game. He has more assists in the tournament than the rest of the team combined. He has 13 of the team's 25 assists.
No. 3 seed LSU is looking to make its second Elite Eight in the last 30 years. The Tigers have played two tight games thus far in the tournament. It defeated No. 14 seed Yale 79-74 in the first round behind Skylar Mays' 19 points. In the second round, Tremont Waters hit a game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds left over No. 6 seed Maryland. LSU has struggled to shoot from deep in its two games, hitting 27 percent of its 3-pointers.
Viewing information
- When: Friday, 7:09 p.m.
- Where: Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
-
