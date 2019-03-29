Michigan State vs. LSU score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Spartans and the Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Friday
WASHINGTON -- Sweet 16 action picks up once again on Friday night with an East Regional showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed LSU.
Michigan State is seeking its 10th Elite Eight appearance under Tom Izzo. LSU, meanwhile, is seeking its first appearance since 2006 -- and remains without coach Will Wade, who is suspended indefinitely amidst a probe regarding allegations of involvement in a pay-for-play scandal.
Talent is not an issue for LSU. The Tigers have a star in point guard Tremont Waters, who hit the game-winner to lift them past Maryland in the second round, and NBA prospects across the roster led by Naz Reid. It's a matter of putting it all together and rising up against Michigan State without Wade while Sparty boasts Izzo, one of the most successful college coaches of all time.
Chip Patterson is in Washington and CBS Sports will be with you with updates throughout the game on Friday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Friday at 7:09 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Michigan State vs. LSU live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia Tech vs Duke odds, picks, bets
Kenny White has been crushing his college basketball picks
-
UNC vs. Auburn live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Tar Heels and the Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
NCAA: Auburn vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
Legendary Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts just locked in his UNC vs. Auburn picks
-
LSU vs. Michigan State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan State vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. Purdue picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Purdue 10,000 times
-
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Check out our experts' picks and predictions for the 2019 March Madness bracket