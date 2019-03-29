Michigan State vs. LSU score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info

WASHINGTON -- Sweet 16 action picks up once again on Friday night with an East Regional showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed LSU.

Michigan State is seeking its 10th Elite Eight appearance under Tom Izzo. LSU, meanwhile, is seeking its first appearance since 2006 -- and remains without coach Will Wade, who is suspended indefinitely amidst a probe regarding allegations of involvement in a pay-for-play scandal.

Talent is not an issue for LSU. The Tigers have a star in point guard Tremont Waters, who hit the game-winner to lift them past Maryland in the second round, and NBA prospects across the roster led by Naz Reid. It's a matter of putting it all together and rising up against Michigan State without Wade while Sparty boasts Izzo, one of the most successful college coaches of all time.

Chip Patterson is in Washington and CBS Sports will be with you with updates throughout the game on Friday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Viewing information

Friday at 7:09 p.m. ET



Capital One Arena in Washington

TV: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Michigan State vs. LSU live updates

