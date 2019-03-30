Michigan State vs. LSU score: Spartans start fast and streak into Elite Eight with balanced effort vs. the Tigers

WASHINGTON -- No. 2 seed Michigan State is on to the Elite Eight after defeating No. 3 seed LSU 80-63 in the East Regional semifinals Friday.

The Spartans freshmen made a real difference in this game. Gabe Brown, who had scored 11 points in his last 13 games, scored a career-high 15 points. Aaron Henry set career highs in points and assists, recording 20 points and six assists.

Michigan State controlled the game from the very start, taking an 8-0 lead and never falling behind. LSU made a push early in the second half to cut the margin to four points, but MSU countered with an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach early.

Michigan State will face the winner of Friday's other East Regional semifinal between Duke and Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

