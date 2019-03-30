Michigan State vs. LSU score: Spartans start fast and streak into Elite Eight with balanced effort vs. the Tigers
Michigan State used a team-effort to defeat LSU in the Sweet 16
WASHINGTON -- No. 2 seed Michigan State is on to the Elite Eight after defeating No. 3 seed LSU 80-63 in the East Regional semifinals Friday.
The Spartans freshmen made a real difference in this game. Gabe Brown, who had scored 11 points in his last 13 games, scored a career-high 15 points. Aaron Henry set career highs in points and assists, recording 20 points and six assists.
Michigan State controlled the game from the very start, taking an 8-0 lead and never falling behind. LSU made a push early in the second half to cut the margin to four points, but MSU countered with an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach early.
Michigan State will face the winner of Friday's other East Regional semifinal between Duke and Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight on Sunday.
If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Michigan State vs. LSU live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. VT live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Blue Devils and the Hokies in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Painter puts Purdue in Elite Eight
Purdue is a win away from its first Final Four in almost four decades because Matt Painter...
-
UNC vs. Auburn live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Tar Heels and the Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Kentucky vs. Houston odds, bets, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Houston 10,000 times
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
The only Pac-12 job left open is the job that opened before any other this season: UCLA
-
Virginia Tech vs Duke odds, picks, bets
Kenny White has been crushing his college basketball picks