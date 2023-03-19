The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans and the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles will play in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Michigan State defeated USC 72-62 on March 17 to advance to this contest. Likewise, Marquette cruised to a 78-61 victory over Vermont on Friday. The winner advances to play either the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats or the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats.

Tipoff from Nationwide Arena in Columbus is set for 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The Golden Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Marquette odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.

Michigan State vs. Marquette spread: Golden Eagles -2.5

Michigan State vs. Marquette over/under: 140 points

Michigan State vs. Marquette money line: Marquette -145, Michigan State +125

MSU: The Over is 6-1 in Spartans' last seven Sunday games

MARQ: The Golden Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Why Marquette can cover

Sophomore guard Kam Jones is a bouncy driver of the basketball. Jones has great finishing skills with good ball handles. The Tennessee native leads the squad in points (15.1) with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. In the first round victory over Vermont, Jones tallied 19 points and four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Oso Ighodaro is a talented player with great court vision and superb handles. Ighodaro likes to be a downhill scorer and can get buckets from the low post. The Arizona native averages 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. On Mar. 17, Ighodaro supplied 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker uses his smooth offensive feel to get a score at all three levels. Walker has a quick first step to penetrate the lane and finish with either hand. Additionally, the New York native is knocking down 41% of hit shots from 3-point range. Walker logs 14.5 points and 2.8 assists per game. On Feb. 25 against Iowa, he totaled 31 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Senior forward Joey Hauser is another tough and strong option in the frontcourt. Hauser has an effective back-to-the-basket game with a soft touch around the rim. The Wisconsin native excels at setting screens and creating passing windows. Hauser averages 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. On Friday against USC, he amassed 17 points and eight rebounds.

