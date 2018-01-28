Michigan State vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, odds

The Spartans travel to Maryland as they tries to keep pace with Purdue and Ohio State in the Big 10

Any other season, 19-3 and 7-2 in the Big 10 would be perfectly acceptable at this point for Michigan State basketball. However, with Purdue and Ohio State playing unexpectedly outstanding basketball, MSU has found itself just trying to keep up. Purdue is now 9-0 in conference play, and OSU is 9-1, putting one of the early-season favorites at third in its own conference. Miles Bridges has still been outstanding, actually improving on his scoring from his impressive freshman year, and the team is currently in great shape come March. MSU will look to pad its resume until it finally meets Purdue on Feb. 10. But first, they face Maryland.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
  • Channel: CBS 
  • StreamingCBSSports.com | CBS Sports App  

SportsLine odds and pick sheet

Michigan State is dying for a first or second seed in the tournament come March, and in a deep field, every game matters in getting there. Maryland is 15-7 and 4-5 in conference play, but there are no pushovers left as MSU continues its push.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories