Michigan State vs. Maryland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Maryland 20-4; Michigan State 17-8

What to Know

The #9 Maryland Terrapins haven't won a contest against the Michigan State Spartans since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Maryland and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Maryland is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Terrapins escaped with a win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers by the margin of a single basket, 72-70. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Smith (16), guard Eric Ayala (16), guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (13), and forward Donta Scott (10). That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Smith.

Speaking of close games: MSU dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off the Illinois Fighting Illini 70-69. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Forward Xavier Tillman and guard Rocket Watts were among the main playmakers for MSU as the former posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards and the latter had 21 points.

The wins brought Maryland up to 20-4 and MSU to 17-8. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Maryland have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 11th in college basketball. But MSU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.50%, which places them fourth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Spartans a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last six games against Maryland.