Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 24 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are 23-5 overall and 15-0 at home, while MSU is 19-9 overall and 5-4 on the road. Maryland has won 10 of its last 11 games. Michigan State has won three of its past four games. They are 1.5 games behind Maryland for second place in the Big Ten standings.

Maryland vs. Michigan State spread: Maryland -2.5

Maryland vs. Michigan State over-under: 138 points

Maryland vs. Michigan State money line: Maryland -149, Michigan State 122

What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland escaped with a 74-73 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers earlier this week. Aaron Wiggins and forward Jalen Smith were the main playmakers for Maryland as the former had 16 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. The Terrapins were down by double digits for most of the game and by eight points with nearly two minutes remaining. Darryl Morsell then hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining to complete the comeback win.

Maryland beat Michigan State in the most recent meeting on Feb, 15, 67-60.

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, 78-70. It was another big night for Cassius Winston, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. He scored 19 of his points in the second half. Aaron Henry scored 17.

