The Michigan State Spartans can strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament when they face the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Spartans (15-11) are widely considered on the bubble to earn one of the 37 at-large bids for this year's NCAA Tournament and are in danger of missing the event for the first time since 1997. Meanwhile bracketologists have the Terrapins (15-12) more securely in the field than Michigan State despite having lost their last two games.

The winner of Thursday's game will advance to face top-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by one point in the latest Maryland vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 130.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Maryland picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament 2021. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Maryland vs. Michigan State:

Maryland vs. Michigan State spread: Terrapins -1

Maryland vs. Michigan State over-under: 130.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan State money line: Terrapins -110; Spartans -110

MD: Team ranks second in Big Ten in points per game allowed (64.7)

MSU: Aaron Henry leads team in scoring (15.5 points per game)

Why Michigan State can cover



Forward Aaron Henry is on a roll. The 6-foot-6 junior from Indianapolis leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game), assists (3.5) and steals (1.3) and is second in rebounding (5.5) and blocks (1.3). In Michigan State's three games last week, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game, which earned him the Big Ten's Player of the Week award.

In addition, the Spartans are playing arguably their best ball of the season. In their last seven games, they've gone 5-2. That includes three wins over teams ranked in the top five -- No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland will have the best defensive player on the floor in guard Darryl Morsell. The 6-foot-5 senior from Baltimore is a tough-minded, physical defender who routinely guards the opponent's best perimeter scorer. He ranks fourth on the team in rebounds per game (3.8), third in steals (1.0) and second in blocks (0.6). On Tuesday he was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year.

With Morsell setting the tone, Maryland has one of the best defensive teams in the conference. The Terrapins allow 64.7 points per game, which is the second best in the Big Ten. They also give up just 91.8 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 27th in the country.

How to make Maryland vs. Michigan State picks

