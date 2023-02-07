The Maryland Terrapins will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night. Maryland has jumped to third place in the Big Ten standings and is coming off an 81-46 win at Minnesota. Michigan State has lost three of its last four games, including a 61-55 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 3 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131.

Michigan State vs. Maryland spread: Michigan State -3

Michigan State vs. Maryland over/under: 131 points

Michigan State vs. Maryland money line: Michigan State -165, Maryland +140

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State will be happy to return home, where it has won seven of its last eight games. The Spartans' lone loss during that stretch came against top-ranked Purdue on Jan. 16, but they covered the 3.5-point spread in that setback. They have responded with home wins over then-No. 23 Rutgers and Iowa, using a pair of late buckets to get past the Hawkeyes.

Senior guard Tyson Walker leads Michigan State with 13.8 points and 2.6 assists per game, while senior forward Joey Hauser is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds. Junior guard A.J. Hoggard has been a key contributor as well, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 boards. Michigan State has won 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of its last five home games against the Terrapins.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is one of the hottest teams in the conference right now, having won four straight games following its 81-46 win at Minnesota on Saturday. The Terrapins have also defeated Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana by double digits during that stretch. They have held opponents to fewer than 60 points 11 times this season, limiting Minnesota to 34.2% shooting and forcing 16 turnovers.

Michigan State has been struggling offensively, failing to surpass the 70-point mark in seven straight games. The Spartans shot just 34.5% from the floor in their loss to Rutgers on Saturday, knocking down 19.0% of their 3-pointers. Maryland has four players scoring in double figures, paced by senior guard Jahmir Young's 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Terrapins have covered the spread in six straight games, while Michigan State has only covered once in its last five contests.

