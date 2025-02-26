The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5) and the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6) are slated to square off in a Big Ten battle on Wednesday. The Spartans have secured a win in three straight games. Michigan State defeated Michigan 75-62 in an in-state showdown last Friday. Maryland is also rolling, winning four consecutive games. On Feb. 20 the Terrapins outlasted USC 88-71.

Tipoff from Xfinity Center is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Michigan State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Michigan State vs. Maryland and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines for Michigan State vs. Maryland:

Michigan State vs. Maryland spread: Terrapins -3.5

Michigan State vs. Maryland over/under: 150.5 points

Michigan State vs. Maryland money line: Terrapins -170, Spartans +142

Michigan State vs. Maryland streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Michigan State can cover

Freshman guard Jase Richardson gives this team an athletic shot-creator in the backcourt. Richardson averages 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and shoots 53% from the field. He's scored in double figures in five straight games, including two games with 20-plus points. In the win over Michigan, Richardson had 21 points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Jaden Akins puts the ball on the floor and attacks the lane. Akins leads the team in scoring (13) with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The Michigan native has scored 10-plus points in eight of his last nine games. On Feb. 11 against Indiana, Akins recorded 14 points and three boards.

Why Maryland can cover

Freshman center Derik Queen is a physical big man with terrific footwork in the low post. He's leading the team in points (15.9) with 9.1 rebounds and making 54% of his shot attempts. The Maryland native has 10 double-doubles under his belt this season. In his last outing against USC, Queen had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been an agile and active playmaker. Gillespie logs 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Tennessee native has scored 20-plus points in two straight games. On Feb. 16 against Iowa, Gillespie tallied 26 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

How to make Michigan State vs. Maryland picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 146 points.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Maryland, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?