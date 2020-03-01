Michigan State vs. Maryland score: Spartans get revenge on Terrapins, tightening Big Ten race

Michigan State wanted revenge on Maryland after the Terrapins rallied in the final minutes for a victory over the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, just two weeks ago. They got it on Saturday by handing Maryland a 78-66 defeat that was never in any real doubt.

The Spartans (20-9, 11-6 Big Ten) are now within a game of Maryland in the conference standings with two games left to play for both teams. It was the first home loss of the season for Maryland (23-5, 13-5), which can still clinch the regular-season conference title with wins over Rutgers and Michigan next week.

Maryland tried to rally late like it did in the first meeting. But after drawing within 66-57 at the 7:28 mark, the Terrapins drew no closer.

Star senior point guard Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points. But Michigan State also got key contributions from freshmen Rocket Watts and Malik Hall. Watts finished with 13 points and Hall with 16 after the duo combined for just five points in the first meeting.

Jalen Smith led Maryland with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Anthony Cowan contributed 13. The outcome also bolstered the chances of Wisconsin and Illinois in the race for the Big Ten crown. Like Michigan State, both the Badgers and Illini have just six conference losses and could factor into the title race if Maryland does not win its final two regular-season games. Both of those teams play Sunday.