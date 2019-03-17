Michigan State vs. Michigan odds: 2019 Big Ten Tournament Championship picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will add another chapter to their storied history at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday when the arch-rivals meet in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament championship game. Only once before have the teams met in the conference title game, when the Spartans beat the Wolverines, 69-55, in 2014.

And given that the teams have never played each other in NCAA Tournament, no matchup in series history arguably has had more riding on it than this one. Michigan State (27-6) swept both games against Michigan this season, including a 75-63 decision eight days ago to claim a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The model has considered that the Wolverines have seemed to regain their offensive touch after their loss to the Spartans eight days ago. In the team's tournament victories against Iowa and Minnesota, Michigan found the open man for easy shots. The Wolverines shot a combined 48.4 percent in those games and assisted on 45 of 60 buckets.

But just because the Maize and Blue have been hot in Chicago doesn't guarantee that the Wolverines will cover the Michigan vs. Michigan State spread.

Michigan State, in typical Tom Izzo fashion, is one of the top defensive and rebounding teams in the country. The Spartans rank third in the nation in field-goal defense (37.8 percent) and sixth in rebounding margin.

In the first matchup between the teams on Feb. 24, Michigan State smothered the Wolverines' normally potent offensive attack and limited them to 39.7 percent shooting. Michigan shot the ball slightly better (40.3 percent) in the second matchup, but the Spartans dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Wolverines, 46-20.

