Michigan State vs. Michigan odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run

In-state rivals -- the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines -- renew their rivalry on Saturday when they meet in an important Big Ten contest at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Spartans (16-7, 8-4 in Big Ten) are looking to end a two-game losing streak, their longest of the season. They need a victory to stay within a half-game of first place in the conference.

Meanwhile the Wolverines (13-9, 4-7) have lost five of their last seven games, including a 61-58 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Crisler. They sit in 12th place in the conference. Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Spartans are favored by two points in the latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Michigan State vs. Michigan spread: Spartans -2

Michigan State vs. Michigan over-under: 142.5 points

Michigan State vs. Michigan money line: Spartans -139, Wolverines +115

MSU: Forward Xavier Tillman ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounds per game (10.1)

MICH: Guard Zavier Simpson ranks No. 2 in the country in total assists (172).

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State has dominated the series against Michigan recently. The Spartans have won four straight meetings against the Wolverines, including an 87-69 decision in East Lansing on Jan. 5. Michigan State also has won three of the last four games between the teams in Ann Arbor.

In addition the Spartans are one of the best teams in the country at sharing the ball. They rank third in the country in assists per game (18.5). Senior point guard Cassius Winston, who is the Big Ten career leader in assists (843), paces the way for Michigan State, averaging 5.9 assists per game.

Why Michigan can cover

Even so, the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Michigan spread. Michigan has one of the best point guards in the country in Zavier Simpson. The senior from Lima, Ohio, leads the conference and ranks No. 2 in the country in total assists (172). With Simpson at the helm, the Wolverines rank 25th in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (1.29).

In addition, forward Brandon Johns Jr. is riding a hot shooting streak. Over his last three games, Johns has shot 63.6 percent on 3-pointers. After posting one double-figure scoring game in his first 12 games of the season, Johns has four double-figure scoring outings in his last nine games -- and three in his last five.

