The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) will wrap up the regular season with a rivalry game against No. 17 Michigan (22-8, 14-5) Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Michigan State already secured the Big Ten regular-season title with its win at Iowa on Thursday, extending its winning streak to six games. Michigan had a chance to win the league championship, but it suffered back-to-back losses to Illinois and No. 13 Maryland at home. The Wolverines are trying to avenge a 75-62 loss from the first meeting between these teams, which came in Ann Arbor on Feb. 21.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus list Michigan State as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 145.5. The Spartans are -305 favorites on the money line, while the Wolverines are +245 underdogs. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Michigan vs. Michigan State (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

Over 145.5 (-110)

These teams went Under the total in the first meeting of the season, but the total closed at 150.5 in that matchup. It has dropped by a full five points in the rematch, giving bettors a chance to get value at a lower number. Michigan State has scored more than 70 points in five of its last six games, including a 91-84 win at Iowa on Thursday. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone over the 80-point mark twice in its last six outings.

Michigan State -6.5

Michigan State secured its first outright Big Ten title since 2018 when it beat Iowa on Thursday, which came one day after Michigan lost to Maryland at home. These teams are trending in opposite directions heading into the final game of the regular season, and Michigan State already beat Michigan by 13 points on the road last month. Freshman guard Jase Richardson scored 21 points in that contest, while junior guard Tre Holloman added 18 points off the bench.

