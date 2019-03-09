Michigan State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup at the Breslin Center has certainly taken a turn. With Purdue's ill-timed loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, the game is suddenly for at least a share of the regular season Big 10 title. Michigan and Michigan State played just two weeks ago at the Crisler Center, where the Spartans upset Michigan 77-70. Michigan is now looking to return the favor with the stakes even higher.

At the moment, it seems like everyone is playing hot potato in the Big 10. Michigan dropped a game to MSU when it was in the driver's seat, then Michigan State folded against Indiana before Purdue's loss to Minnesota. On Saturday, however. someone has to win the tiebreaker. If Purdue loses to Northwestern, then the winner of this game gets the title outright.

Michigan State, of course, is more hampered by injuries. For Michigan, Charles Matthews is questionable with an ankle injury. For State, Nick Ward is doubtful, while Josh Langford is out.

That places a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Cassius Winston for Michigan State. Winston has been solid for State over its last seven games, averaging 18.6 points and 8.6 assists. He'll need to keep playing at that level of facilitation to take down a deep Wolverine roster.

Michigan, meanwhile, is playing the same game it's always played under John Beilein. Proliferate the ball, don't get blinded by the iso game and know your role. Ignas Brazdeikis is Michigan's leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, and Michigan has three starters averaging double digits. Michigan arguably played its worst game of the season against Michigan State -- Beilein will undoubtedly have reminded them of that this week.

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -4

Prediction: To figure out what went wrong for Michigan, look no further than the assist and turnover columns. Michigan had a season-low six assists, whereas MSU had a season-low six turnovers. That, plus a terrific Cassius Winston performance (27 points, eight assists, three turnovers), gave MSU the edge it needed to win. Though Nick Ward could end up being an X-factor if he returns, Michigan should be able to adjust and take this game in the grudge match, even in a hostile road environment. Pick: Michigan 74, Michigan State 68

