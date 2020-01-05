Michigan State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview
The No. 14 Spartans play host to the No. 12 Wolverines on CBS
Bragging rights are on the line Sunday as No. 12 Michigan battles No. 14 Michigan State in heads to East Lansing, Michigan, for a big early-season Big Ten clash. It's the first outing of the year for the Wolverines, which last played a week ago, and second for the Spartans after making quick work of Illinois on Thursday.
Despite two drastically different starts to the season for both teams -- MSU opening 5-3, Michigan opening 7-0 -- Sparty's finally gaining some of the juice they seemingly lost earlier in the year. They're 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Michigan, meanwhile, is 3-3 in its last six and has already stumbled once in league play -- a 71-62 defeat to Illinois last month.
What's in store should be a good one. Wolverines first-year coach Juwan Howard has already endeared himself to the fanbase with UM's hot start and his popular, positive approach as the head man, but a win on the road against a rival? There's another level of endearment that could take Howard and his program-building to a new place.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Michigan State: After starting the season as preseason No. 1, Michigan State stumbled to a 5-3 record with losses to Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Duke. Stumbling's a thing of last year for the Spartans, now. They haven't lost since an 87-75 defeat to Duke on Dec. 3 and enter this game on a six-game win streak peppered with wins over Rutgers, Northwestern and Illinois in between. Cassius Winston's reemergence as a reliable force has played a huge role in Michigan State's turnaround, and he's scored 63 points in his last three games (21 in each of the last three).
Michigan: There's no reason to panic for Michigan, even with three losses in its last six outings. One was to then-No. 1 Louisville, another a road loss to Illinois, and the last one a close OT loss to Oregon. Still, it has to seize opportunities when available, and this one's a big one. It should be a solid opportunity for senior 7-foot-1 big man Jon Teske to continue his hot streak against an MSU team that lacks the size to match up with him. Teske is coming off a 25 point outing and leads the team this season in points, rebounds, blocks and steals per game.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -8
I'm taking Sparty and laying the points. Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston are finally hitting their stride, and the team on the whole is finding a groove and playing close to the level we thought they would as the preseason No. 1. MSU will need to find a way to combat Teske's size in the post, but Michigan State at home has been solid over the Izzo years. I feel good riding the better team at home. Pick: MSU -8
-
