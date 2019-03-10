Michigan State vs. Michigan score: Live game updates, highlights, stats, complete coverage

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN -- Michigan and Michigan State are no strangers to each other, but Saturday's showdown between the two teams has higher stakes than normal. With Purdue defeating Northwestern earlier Saturday, the two schools are competing for a share of the Big 10 regular season title. Michigan State won the first matchup between these two teams, but Michigan has revenge on its mind.

For the Spartans, the key will be Cassius Winston. Winston played unbelievably well against Michigan in State's 77-70 win two weeks ago, so shutting him down will undoubtedly be a priority for the Wolverines. Michigan had just six assists the last time these two teams met, a season low, whereas Michigan State had six turnovers (also a season low).

Michigan will look to Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis to carry the load. Charles Matthews -- who struggled with an ankle injury against Michigan State when these two teams first met -- will be a game-time decision. Matthews scored just four points in Michigan's last meeting against the Spartans, but his status will be determined at tip-off after warmups

