Michigan State vs. Michigan score: Michigan State defeats Michigan to claim share of Big Ten title

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN -- Michigan and Michigan State met just two weeks prior to Saturday's showdown, but on Saturday the stakes were different. The Wolverines and Spartans were playing for a share of the Big Ten title, and Sparty came out on top 75-63 at the rowdy Breslin Center.

Michigan jumped all over the Spartans early, and took a six-point lead into the half. But a lack of scorers outside of Ignas Brazdeikis -- who fouled out with over five minutes left in the game -- ended up sinking the Wolverines.

Things started out choppy for Michigan State, with missed free throws and turnovers plaguing the Spartans early on. However, once Cassius Winston caught fire in the second half, there was no going back. Winston finished the game with 23 points and seven assists after a poor first half.

Zavier Simpson tried time and time again to create, but he found himself stuffed at the rim multiple times by Xavier Tillman, who had five blocks in addition to 17 points.

When Michigan went down double digits late in the second half, it was unable to outmuscle Michigan State on the glass, with the Spartans outrebounding the Wolverines 46-21.

When it was all said and done, Michigan State's physicality simply won out. Michigan came out firing, but in the second half it appeared burned out. Brazdeikis fouling out was the final nail in the coffin for the Wolverines, and Michigan State capitalized in order to win a share of the Big 10 on its Senior Night. At the end of the game, Tom Izzo took a timeout to get Marcus Bingham Jr. and Conner George onto the floor while taking out seniors Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins, so the two could get an ovation from the Breslin Center.

