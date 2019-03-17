Michigan State vs. Michigan score: Spartans beat Wolverines for third time in 2019, win Big Ten title
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title game
Michigan State only led for 29 seconds in the second half of the Big Ten Championship, but fortunately for Sparty, it was the last 29 seconds of the game. Michigan State was finally able to take the lead after a Cassius Winston layup, and held on to win 65-60 over Michigan.
It was the third time that Michigan State defeated Michigan in 2019. Jerry Palm currently projects both teams as No. 2 seeds.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State 65, No. 3 Michigan 60
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55
Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62
Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69
