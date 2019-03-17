Michigan State vs. Michigan score: Spartans beat Wolverines for third time in 2019, win Big Ten title

Michigan State only led for 29 seconds in the second half of the Big Ten Championship, but fortunately for Sparty, it was the last 29 seconds of the game. Michigan State was finally able to take the lead after a Cassius Winston layup, and held on to win 65-60 over Michigan.

It was the third time that Michigan State defeated Michigan in 2019. Jerry Palm currently projects both teams as No. 2 seeds.

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State 65, No. 3 Michigan 60

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55

Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62

Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75

Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69