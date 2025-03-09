No. 8 Michigan State will be looking for a season sweep of rival No. 17 Michigan on Sunday when they meet to conclude the regular season on CBS. The Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) have already secured the outright Big Ten title and will be looking to send their seniors out on a high note during their final game at the Breslin Center.

The Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) are mired in their first two-game losing skid since December and are seeking to get back on track entering their first postseason under coach Dusty May. Earning the program's first road win over the rival Spartans since 2018 would give Michigan a needed jolt ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan led 38-34 at halftime of the first meeting on Feb. 21 but was outscored by 17 in the second half as the Spartans shot a scorching 53.3% from the field. Freshman star Jase Richardson paced Michigan State with 21 points in the victory as part of a late-season surge for the 6-3 guard.

A lion in winter vs. the rabbit chaser: As Tom Izzo reinforces his greatness at 70, new rival Dusty May hunts Matt Norlander

Richardson is averaging 16.8 points on 51.7% shooting over his past eight games while emerging as one of the Big Ten's top guards. Michigan counters with the towering tandem of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. The 7-footers are the Wolverines' leading scorers and combined for 32 points in the first meeting.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan live

Date: Sunday, March 9 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Michigan will be highly motivated for a rivalry rematch after it squandered an early lead and got dragged in the second half of a 75-62 home loss to the Spartans on Feb. 21. Michigan State shot uncharacteristically well from 3-point range (9 of 22) in the first meeting while the Wolverines hit just 5-of-21 looks from deep. Winning straight up on the road against the Big Ten's outright regular season champions will be a tall order for Michigan, but the Wolverines should be able to muster enough pride to at least keep this one close. Pick: Michigan +6.5

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.