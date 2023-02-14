Michigan State's home men's basketball game against Minnesota, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed amid a campus-wide shelter-in-place order by police after a gunman killed three people and injured at least five more Monday evening.

"All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities," interim deputy chief Chris Rozman said at a late-night emergency press conference. Rozman oversees MSU's Department of Police and Public Safety. "Please know that the safety and security of this campus and our students is our absolute priority at this point," he said.

The incident began "around 8:18 p.m.," according to Rozman, when multiple 911 calls were made after shots were fired at MSU's Berkey Hall. The shooter remains at large as of Monday night.

"The incident did move to a building in close proximity, the Michigan State Union Building," Rozman said, adding that five victims were transferred to the hospital -- some with "life-threatening injuries."

Michigan State University and the Big Ten have yet to issue a statement on law enforcement's decision to halt all activities on campus grounds for the next two days.

This story will be updated.