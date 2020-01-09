Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Michigan State
Current Records: Minnesota 8-6; Michigan State 12-3
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 1-6 against the #8 Michigan State Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Minnesota will challenge MSU on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
The Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, winning 77-68. C Daniel Oturu was the offensive standout of the game for the Golden Gophers, posting a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards in addition to five blocks. Oturu has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, the Spartans greeted the new year with an 87-69 win over the Michigan Wolverines. No one put up better numbers for the Spartans than G Cassius Winston, who really brought his A game. He had 32 points and nine assists.
The Golden Gophers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 8-6 and MSU to 12-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and MSU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won six out of their last seven games against Minnesota.
- Mar 23, 2019 - Michigan State 70 vs. Minnesota 50
- Feb 09, 2019 - Michigan State 79 vs. Minnesota 55
- Feb 13, 2018 - Michigan State 87 vs. Minnesota 57
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 63 vs. Michigan State 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Michigan State 65 vs. Minnesota 47
- Dec 27, 2016 - Michigan State 75 vs. Minnesota 74
- Jan 02, 2016 - Michigan State 69 vs. Minnesota 61
-
