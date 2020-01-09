Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Michigan State

Current Records: Minnesota 8-6; Michigan State 12-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 1-6 against the #8 Michigan State Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Minnesota will challenge MSU on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

The Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, winning 77-68. C Daniel Oturu was the offensive standout of the game for the Golden Gophers, posting a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards in addition to five blocks. Oturu has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, the Spartans greeted the new year with an 87-69 win over the Michigan Wolverines. No one put up better numbers for the Spartans than G Cassius Winston, who really brought his A game. He had 32 points and nine assists.

The Golden Gophers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 8-6 and MSU to 12-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and MSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State have won six out of their last seven games against Minnesota.