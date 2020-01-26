Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from model on 6-2 run

It will be a battle of stars when the 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a Big Ten matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Spartans are led by senior Cassius Winston and junior Xavier Tillman, while the Golden Gophers counter with sophomore standouts Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr. Michigan State (14-5) has lost two of its last three games after falling to Indiana 67-63 on Thursday. Minnesota (11-8), meanwhile, has won three of its last four games, picking up victories against Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. The Spartans are a three-point favorite in the latest Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.5.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread: Michigan State -3

Michigan State vs. Minnesota over-under: 140.5

Michigan State vs. Minnesota money line: Spartans -159, Gophers +138

Michigan State: G Cassius Winston has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season.

Minnesota: G Marcus Carr has scored at least 21 points in the Gophers' last three victories.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans are 22-10 against the spread in conference games over the last two seasons, and Winston is one of the Big Ten's best point guards. He is the team's leading scorer at 18 points per game and averages six assists. He also leads the team in made 3-pointers, connecting on 37 of 102 attempts. Gabe Brown also can hit the outside shots, making 35.9 percent of his 64 shots from behind the arc.

Tillman also is one of the league's best at what he does. He averages a double-double with 13.7 points and 10 rebounds and blocks 2.1 shots per game for the Spartans, who have covered the spread in six of their last 10 when coming off a loss since 2018. Marcus Bingham Jr. and Aaron Henry combine for 14.5 points and also help on the boards, teaming up for nine per game.

Why Minnesota can cover

But the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread. Minnesota is 8-2 against the spread at home this season, and Oturu has emerged as an elite big man, scoring 19.7 points per game and ranking seventh in the nation in averaging 11.6 rebounds. He also blocks 2.8 shots per contest and makes 59.3 percent of his shots. Alihan Demir is a versatile forward who can pass and rebound, averaging 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game.

Carr also puts up big numbers for the Gophers, who have covered the spread in two of their three games against ranked teams this season. The guard is 10th in the nation in assists at 6.9 per game, and he also adds 16.3 points and grabs 5.3 rebounds. Guard Gabe Kalscheur is the only other player in double figures, scoring 11.8 points while making a third of his 138 3-pointers.

