Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 12-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while Minnesota is 8-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. Michigan State comes into this matchup riding a seven-game winning streak. Minnesota has won four of its past five games. The Spartans are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Michigan State vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Spartans greeted the new year with an 87-69 victory over Michigan. Cassius Winston had a career-high 32 points and nine assists. Winston shot 11 of 19 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. Xavier Tillman was one point short of his career high with 20 points. He also had 11 rebounds and a career-high six blocks.

The Spartans led the entire game, and their biggest lead was 13 points as they took down their rival for the fourth consecutive time. Michigan State is the only team in the Big Ten without a conference loss.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to score a solid win over Northwestern on Sunday, 77-68. Daniel Oturu looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds in addition to five blocks. It was his ninth double-double of the season.

Marcus Carr added 17 points and made all 10 of his free throw attempts. The Gophers sank all of their free throw attempts (19) for the first time this season. Minnesota had 43 rebounds, which was 15 more than Northwestern.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.