Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds: Picks from projection model on 15-7 college hoops roll

Fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season, the Michigan State Spartans will look to avoid a letdown Tuesday when they visit the struggling Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michigan State is listed as a 10-point sportsbook favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 148.5.

The model knows the Spartans kept their Big Ten regular-season title hopes alive Saturday with a 68-65 comeback win over Purdue. Miles Bridges, who skipped potential NBA riches to return to school, hit the winning 3-pointer as time expired.

But Michigan State still trails upstart Ohio State by a game in the conference standings and lost its head-to-head matchup with the Buckeyes.

On Tuesday, it begins what appears to be a manageable stretch of road games against struggling teams, but Minnesota could pose a threat.

The Spartans won two of three against the Gophers last season, but needed overtime to pull off a 75-74 road win and lost 63-58 in the conference tournament.

Michigan State is on a 13-6 ATS run in the series, but has covered only once in its past five trips to Minnesota.

The Gophers were expected to build on last year's breakout season, but have seen their roster depleted by injuries and suspensions. Forward Amir Coffey (shoulder) and guard Dupree McBrayer (leg) are questionable to play Tuesday.

Minnesota has lost seven straight and is coming off a blowout loss at unranked Indiana on Friday.

