Michigan State (10-7) will aim for back-to-back conference wins for the first time this season when it hosts Minnesota (12-5) on Thursday evening. The Spartans improved to 2-4 in Big Ten play when they notched a 73-55 win over Rutgers on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Minnesota will be looking to end a two-game skid of its own, as it is coming off losses to Indiana and Iowa. The Golden Gophers are in sixth place in the conference standings at 3-3, while the Spartans are tied with three other teams for last place.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Breslin Center. Michigan State is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread: Michigan State -11.5

Michigan State vs. Minnesota over/under: 142.5 points

Michigan State vs. Minnesota money line: Michigan State: -721, Minnesota: +500

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State has been much better at home than on the road this season, with its only loss at home coming against Wisconsin in early December. The Spartans have already picked up a pair of conference wins at home, blowing out Penn State and Rutgers. They outscored the Scarlet Knights 45-33 in the second half on Sunday to cover the spread as 11-point favorites.

Senior forward Malik Hall led a balanced lineup with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor. Hall (10.8) is one of four players averaging double figures for the Spartans, joined by Tyson Walker (19.9), A.J. Hoggard (11.4) and Jaden Akins (10.8). Minnesota is coming off back-to-back losses against Indiana and Iowa, and the Golden Gophers have only won one true road game this season.

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota might be on a two-game losing streak, but the Golden Gophers rattled off seven consecutive wins prior to this skid. They won three conference games during that stretch, including a 73-71 win at Michigan as 5.5-point underdogs. Junior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. scored a team-high 18 points, while junior forward Dawson Garcia added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Garcia is coming off a 30-point effort against Iowa on Monday, upping his average to a team-best 17.4 points per game. Sophomore forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (11.0 ppg) and freshman guard Cam Christie (10.5 ppg) have been key contributors as well. Minnesota has covered the spread in nine of its last 11 games, and Michigan State has been struggling in conference play. See which team to pick here.

