Michigan State vs. Nebraska odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-8 roll

Off to a fast start in conference play, the Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0) might find the going a bit tougher on the road when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3). Tipoff is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers are two-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 146.

The model has taken the Spartans' fast start to the conference season into account. They have won 10 in a row, averaging 83.7 points during that stretch, and are 4-1 on the road this season. Michigan State's last loss was at Louisville during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November.

Michigan State is 4-0 against the spread in its past four road games versus a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600. The Spartans are 6-0 against the spread in their past six games following a straight-up win.

But just because Michigan State is coming in hot doesn't mean it will cover the spread Thursday.

Nebraska is 9-0 at home, including 2-0 Big Ten games, and is 6-1 against the spread on its home court. The Cornhuskers also have a modest two-game winning streak, including a 66-51 win at Indiana on Monday.

James Palmer Jr. leads Nebraska in scoring, averaging 19 points. Three other players are also averaging double-figures, including Isaac Copeland Jr. (14.3 points), Glynn Watson Jr. (13.5) and Isaiah Roby (11.3).

The trends also seem to be working in the Cornhuskers' favor, as they are 8-1 against the spread in their past nine home games versus a team with a winning road record and are 22-5 against the spread in their past 27 games following a straight-up win. The over is 4-1 in Nebraska's past five overall.

