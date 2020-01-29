Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 29 predictions from proven model

The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State is 15-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Northwestern is 6-13 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Spartans have won 10 of their past 12 games. Northwestern, meanwhile, has lost four consecutive games. The Spartans are favored by 17-points in the latest Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Northwestern vs. Michigan State:

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: spread: Michigan State -17

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: over-under: 138.5 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: money line: Michigan State -2455, Northwestern 1135

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans took down Minnesota on Sunday with a 70-52 win on the road. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman were the main playmakers for MSU as the former had 18 points and eight assists and the latter posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in addition to five assists. The Spartans held the Golden Gophers to season lows in field goal (28.1) and three-point (17.9) percentages.

In addition, Michigan State has covered the spread in each of their last six home games. Plus, the Spartans have won 17 of their last 20 games played in January.

What you need to know about Northwestern

The matchup between Northwestern and Ohio State on Sunday was not particularly close, with Northwestern falling 71-59. Boo Buie had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. The Wildcats were held to 26.7 percent shooting from the field in the second half. Miller Kopp scored 20 points. Northwestern lost for the ninth time in 10 games. However, despite their recent losing skid, the Wildcats have covered the spread in two of their last three meetings against Michigan State.

How to make Michigan State vs. Northwestern picks

