The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans will try to build on their two-game winning streak when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Michigan State snuck past Portland in a 78-77 final on Sunday after beating Oregon on Saturday. Notre Dame had its perfect start to the season come to an end in a 63-51 loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 2 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.5.

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State spread: Notre Dame +2

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State over/under: 139.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State money line: Notre Dame +110, Michigan State -125

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame will be happy to return home on Wednesday following its loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday. The Fighting Irish had won their first five games of the season and have now won 10 consecutive home games. Senior forward Nate Laszewski is averaging 18.2 points per game, leading five players who are averaging double figures in scoring.

Senior guard Dane Goodwin (14.3), freshman JJ Starling (12.8), senior Trey Wertz (11.8) and senior Cormac Ryan (10) are also in double digits. Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond missed the first six games with a sprained MCL, but he might be able to play on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Michigan State is without senior forward Malik Hall, who is one of the top players on the team.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State might have two losses this season, but both of those setbacks came against ranked opponents in Gonzaga and Alabama. The Spartans bounced back from the loss to the Crimson Tide with consecutive wins over Oregon and Portland last weekend. They were without Hall and sophomore guard Jaden Akins during those games, but Akins could return on Wednesday.

Senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Joey Hauser are combining for nearly 30 points per game, so they should be able to overcome Hall's absence. Notre Dame is coming off a rough showing against St. Bonaventure, as it was a 6-point favorite in that 12-point loss. The Fighting Irish have failed to cover the spread in six straight games, and they have only picked up one win in their last eight games against Big Ten opponents.

