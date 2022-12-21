Who's Playing

Oakland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Oakland 2-10; Michigan State 7-4

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans are 7-0 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. MSU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oakland at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MSU didn't have too much trouble with the Brown Bears at home two weeks ago as they won 68-50. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward Joey Hauser, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Golden Grizzlies on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 77-57 defeat to the Boise State Broncos. On a positive note, forward Trey Townsend had 30 points in addition to eight boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 44% of Oakland's points.

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

MSU is now 7-4 while Oakland sits at 2-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, the Golden Grizzlies come into the contest boasting the 34th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11.1. Maybe that strength will give Oakland the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last eight years.