Who's Playing

Oakland @ Michigan State

Current Records: Oakland 2-10; Michigan State 7-4

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans are 7-0 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Spartans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Oakland at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU should still be riding high after a win, while the Golden Grizzlies will be looking to regain their footing.

MSU had enough points to win and then some against the Brown Bears last week, taking their matchup 68-50. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Joey Hauser, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Oakland on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 77-57 loss to the Boise State Broncos might stick with them for a while. On a positive note, forward Trey Townsend had 30 points in addition to eight boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 44% of the Golden Grizzlies' points.

The Spartans' victory brought them up to 7-4 while Oakland's defeat pulled them down to 2-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Oakland enters the contest with only 11.1 turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last eight years.