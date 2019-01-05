Michigan State vs. Ohio State: College basketball picks, Big Ten predictions from model on 32-14 roll

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans travel to Columbus on Saturday to take on No. 14 Ohio State at Value City Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET on CBS and the Spartans are 2.5-point favorites with the total set at 146.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds. However, conference games on the road against a top-15 opponent are a challenge even for a team with a Final Four pedigree like Michigan State. So before you make you Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks and college basketball predictions, be sure to check out what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 9 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 32-14 run on its top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model takes aim at this Big Ten showdown.

For Saturday's game, the model knows that Michigan State is more tested side thus far this season. The Spartans have played neutral-site matchups against Kansas, Texas and UCLA while also going on the road to take on Louisville and Florida. And their losses to No. 1 Kansas and Louisville came by a combined nine points.

The reason why they can play that tough of a non-conference schedule and still hold a 12-2 record is because they can shoot lights-out and are getting huge contributions from their three upperclassmen returning starters. Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford all average more than 15 points per game, and Winston in particular runs the show for Michigan State.

Winston is making good on preseason hype as a national award candidate, averaging 17.1 points and leading the Big Ten by dishing out 7.8 assists per night. He also shoots it 45.7 percent from three-point range.

However, we know that Ohio State won't be making things easy for their conference rivals, making a cover anything but guaranteed.

The Buckeyes have made easy work of their schedule so far this season, outscoring opponents by an average of over 16 points, with all 12 of their wins coming by at least eight. Their lone loss came against Syracuse, as the Orange shot 45.4 percent from downtown in that game and the Buckeyes lost freshman guard Luther Muhammad to a dislocated shoulder.

Muhammad has returned to the lineup since and Ohio State has been back in the business of stifling opponents with impressive defense. They only allow opponents to shoot 38.1 percent from the field and conference opponents have only shot 35.8 percent.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players the last two years.