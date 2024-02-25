The Michigan St. Spartans (17-10) enter the weekend as a No. 9 seed in the latest bracket projections from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. They'll look to keep building their resume when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12) on Sunday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. The Spartans had their three-game winning streak stopped when they fell to Iowa on Tuesday. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 1-1 since Jake Diebler was named interim head coach, stunning Purdue in his first game but then falling to Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 10-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 138.

For Ohio State vs. Michigan State, the model projects the Buckeyes to cover the spread as 10-point underdogs. The Buckeyes have struggled mightily on the road, losing each of its last 10 road games. However, Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Spartans and Michigan State suffered a 78-71 setback at home against Iowa on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes secured a 73-69 victory over No. 3 Purdue last Sunday behind a strong performance from guard Bruce Thornton, who finished with 22 points. Thornton has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four games and he's projected to lead the Buckeyes in scoring again on Sunday, helping Ohio State cover the spread nearly 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

