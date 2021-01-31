Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Michigan State Spartans visit the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten Conference play on Sunday. The Spartans (8-5), who are 13th in the conference at 2-5, have struggled of late, losing two straight and five of seven. The Buckeyes (13-4), meanwhile, are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Wisconsin at 7-4 and have won two in a row and five of six. Michigan State has won four in a row in the series.

Tip-off from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 1 p.m. ET. Michigan State leads the all-time series 77-59, but Ohio State holds a 39-25 edge in games at Columbus. The Buckeyes are seven-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Michigan State picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -7

Michigan State vs. Ohio State over-under: 143.5 points

Michigan State vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan State +240, Ohio State -300

MSU: Ranks No. 9 in the country in assists per game, averaging 18.3 per game

OSU: Is No. 2 nationally in free throws made (299) and No. 6 in attempts (391)

Why Ohio State can cover

The red-hot Buckeyes have been getting a number of key contributions, including from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, who is averaging a team-high 15 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He scored a career-high 26 points in a win at No. 15 Illinois on Jan. 16. He scored 22 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line on Wednesday in a win over Penn State. The two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball has 25 career games with five or more rebounds with Ohio State posting a 21-4 mark in those contests.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. has also been a force for the Buckeyes, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He has been nearly automatic at the charity stripe this season, hitting on 52-of-58 free throws (89.7 percent) and is connecting on 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers. He has reached double figures in 14 games, including a 23-point performance in a win over Northwestern on Jan. 13. He has five games this season with 20 or more points and eight in his career.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans, who have had a hard time getting on the floor with three of their last four games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are looking to avenge a 30-point loss at Rutgers on Thursday. Michigan State has had Ohio State's number of late, winning 11 of the past 15 meetings. Junior forward Aaron Henry is a big reason for the Spartans' success this season, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He is hitting 81.4 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures 11 times and has one double-double with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance against Detroit on Dec. 4.

Redshirt junior forward Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, is also having a solid first season with the Spartans, averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game. He has recorded four double-doubles and has reached double figures in seven games. He scored a career-high 27 points against Wisconsin on Christmas Day.

How to make Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 146 points.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations?