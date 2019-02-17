Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

The Michigan State Spartans will seek to keep pace with Michigan atop the Big Ten standings when they play host to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in a game televised on CBS.

The 11th-ranked Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) are coming off an impressive victory at Wisconsin, while the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7) saw a three-game winning streak snapped Thursday against Illinois. The Spartans are 12-point sportsbook favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 135.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Michigan State had a surprising three-game losing streak in January-February that included losses to Indiana and Illinois. But the Spartans appear to have regrouped, routing Minnesota last Saturday before winning 67-59 at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The high-scoring Spartans average 81.3 points a contest, led by 6-foot-1 junior Cassius Winston and his 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. Nick Ward, the 6-9 junior, runs the post with 15.4 ppg and 6.7 rpg. An underrated defense allows only 66.7 ppg -- their 15.3 ppg scoring margin ranks sixth nationally.

MSU is not only tough to beat at home, it's tough to cover against as the favorite. The Spartans are 18-5 ATS when favored -- no team in the nation has more ATS wins when favored.

But just because the Spartans are so tough at home doesn't mean they can cover the sizable spread against the Buckeyes on Sunday.

OSU's success is predicated on its defense. The Buckeyes allow only 64.7 ppg. They got out of their comfort zone against the Spartans in a Jan. 5 meeting in Columbus, a game MSU won 86-77, but it was tied with 3:28 left.

Ohio State 6-9 sophomore Kaleb Wesson (14.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg) had his way with the Spartans in the January meeting with 25 points and eight rebounds. But 6-1 senior PG C.J. Jackson, the second-leading scorer at 13 ppg, had 10 points. Jackson is averaging 15.5 points in four February games -- if both players produce on Sunday, the Buckeyes can certainly keep it close, if not pull off the upset.

The Buckeyes have been road warriors when the spread is concerned, covering in six of nine games.

