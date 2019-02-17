Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 run

The 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans host the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a critical Big Ten college basketball matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Spartans (20-5) are 11-3 in the Big Ten and in a battle with Michigan, Purdue and Maryland for the top spot with six games to go, while the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7) critically need a big win to boost their NCAA Tournament resume. The Spartans, who are 11-1 at home this season, are 12-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 136 in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds. Before locking in any Ohio State vs. Michigan State picks for Sunday's nationally televised showdown, you'll want to check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Michigan State features an explosive offense. The high-scoring Spartans average 81.3 points per game, but the defense has been just as effective when needed. Opponents are shooting only 37.3 percent against them, third-lowest mark in the nation. That number dips to 35.8 in games at the Breslin Center.

MSU goes as Cassius Winston goes, and that's usually good. The 6-foot-1 junior averages a team-high 18.8 points and 7.4 assists, which also ranks fourth in the nation and No. 1 among major-conference players. The Spartans are 9-3 against the spread at home, and have covered in five-straight meetings with the Buckeyes. They're also 18-5 ATS as the favorite.

But just because the Spartans are so tough at home doesn't mean they can cover the sizable spread against the Buckeyes on Sunday.

OSU's success is predicated on its defense. The Buckeyes allow only 64.7 ppg. They got out of their comfort zone against the Spartans in a Jan. 5 meeting in Columbus, a game MSU won 86-77, but it was tied with 3:28 left.

Ohio State 6-9 sophomore Kaleb Wesson (14.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg) had his way with the Spartans in the January meeting with 25 points and eight rebounds. But 6-1 senior PG C.J. Jackson, the second-leading scorer at 13 ppg, had 10 points. Jackson is averaging 15.5 points in four February games -- if both players produce on Sunday, the Buckeyes can certainly keep it close, if not pull off the upset.

The Buckeyes have been road warriors when the spread is concerned, covering in six of nine games.

