A couple of Big Ten squads in search of momentum will square off Sunday on CBS as Ohio State hosts Michigan State in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Spartans (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) are coming off a win at Maryland but are just 3-5 in league play since a 4-1 start. Compared to Ohio State, however, the Spartans are thriving.

The Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10) have dropped 10 of their last 11 after a 69-63 home loss to Northwestern on Thursday. Ohio State made just 1 of 14 attempts from 3-point range in the loss as star freshman Brice Sensabaugh struggled while coming off the bench for a second straight game.

No matter what lineup combinations sixth-year coach Chris Holtmann has deployed, the Buckeyes haven't been able to regain the form they enjoyed during a 10-3 start. But despite its horrific recent run, Ohio State remains a top-50 team in the NET rankings and in some computer rankings.

That means Michigan State needs to be on high alert, especially on the road, as the Spartans seek to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing. As a projected No. 10 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, MSU doesn't have much room for error.

Offense has been an issue for Michigan State this season as the Spartans have surpassed 75 points just three times. But defensively MSU has been solid, and such was the case again Tuesday when the Spartans held Maryland to 3 of 22 shooting from 3-point range.

That was no fluke as the Spartans rank among the top 3-point shooting defenses in the country by holding opponents to just 29.4% from beyond the arc. On the other side, outside shooting is arguably the strength of Michigan State's attack as leading scorers Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser both shoot better than 40% on 3-pointers.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

After 10 losses in 11 games, Ohio State is in danger of finishing below .500 for the first time in 20 years. But the Buckeyes' brutal slump must end at some point, and a home game against an offensively inconsistent Michigan State team seems like a good spot. The Spartans have dropped four straight games away from home, and those defeats each came by six or more points. Despite its struggles, Ohio State still remains respectably ranked in various metrics and has the offensive firepower to score against a solid but not elite Michigan State defense. Prediction: Ohio State -3





Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.