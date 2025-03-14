The No. 1 seed Michigan State Spartans (26-5) will try to begin a run through the Big Ten Tournament when they face the No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (24-8) in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Michigan State earned a double bye when it finished atop the regular-season standings with a 17-3 record in league play. The Spartans finished the campaign on a seven-game winning streak, sweeping the season series against rival Michigan during that hot stretch. Oregon advanced to the quarterfinals with a 72-59 win over No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Michigan State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Michigan State vs. Oregon spread: Michigan State -5.5

Michigan State vs. Oregon over/under: 143.5 points

Michigan State vs. Oregon money line: Michigan State: -236, Oregon: +194

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is coming off a fantastic regular season, and the Spartans appear to be peaking in March yet again under head coach Tom Izzo. They are riding a seven-game winning streak that includes five wins over top-20 teams, with four of those wins coming by at least nine points. They have been able to rest since their 79-62 win over Michigan on Sunday, covering the spread as 7-point favorites.

Junior guard Tre Holloman had a team-high 20 points off the bench, shooting 8 of 12 from the floor. He has scored in double figures in five of his last nine games, adding a scoring punch from the second unit. Michigan State beat Oregon by 12 points in the lone meeting during the regular season.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon lost five consecutive games from the end of January to the beginning of February, culminating with its loss to Michigan State on Feb. 8. The Ducks have been on a tear since then, winning eight straight games to move into the top 25. They pulled away in the second half of their 72-59 win over No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday afternoon, as sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad scored a team-high 18 points.

Senior center Nate Bittle gives Oregon an elite paint presence, averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Shelstad (13.3 ppg), TJ Bamba (10.2) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.2) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Ducks are playing much better than they were when these teams met last month, and they have the revenge factor on their side.

