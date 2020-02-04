Michigan State vs. Penn State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 16-6 overall and 10-1 at home, while the Nittany Lions are 16-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Spartans have won three and lost three in their past six games. The Nittany Lions have won four consecutive games. The Spartans are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under is set at 144. Before entering any Penn State vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread: Spartans -8.5

Michigan State vs. Penn State over-under: 144 points

Michigan State vs. Penn State money line: Michigan State -424, Penn State 329

What you need to know about Michigan State

MSU lost 64-63 to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Cassius Winston had 23 points. He scored the team's final five points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Rocket Watts added 16. It was the first Spartans loss to the Badgers in their last nine meetings. The Spartans established season lows in free throws and attempts, making just three of four foul shots overall.

What you need to know about Penn State

The Nittany Lions had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, taking their matchup 76-64. Penn State had four players score in double digits: Myles Dread (14), Lamar Stevens (13), Myreon Jones (13), and Mike Watkins (11), who also had 17 rebounds.

Stevens became the third 2,000-point scorer in Penn State program history. The Nittany Lions scored the first eight points of the second half and their lead eventually swelled to 21 points.

