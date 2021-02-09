Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 9-7 overall and 7-2 at home, while Penn State is 7-8 overall and 1-6 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last year.

The Spartans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread: Michigan State -2.5

Michigan State vs. Penn State over-under: 144 points

Latest Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions +3 Bet Now

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 66-56 this past Saturday. Aaron Henry filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Joshua Langford scored a season-high 18 points. The win stopped a four-game Michigan State losing streak. The Spartans held a 47-34 rebounding advantage.

Michigan State has won 40 of 49 all time meetings with Penn State. Henry is averaging is averaging 14.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Joey Hauser is second on the team with 10.5 points per game and leads the Spartans with 7.1 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about Penn State

Penn State beat the Maryland Terrapins 55-50 this past Friday. The Nittany Lions have won four of their past six games. Izaiah Brockington had 13 points and six rebounds. John Harrar grabbed 12 rebounds. Jamari Wheeler added 11 points.

Harrar has totaled 37 offensive rebounds in his last eight games. Penn State ranks first in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 31.3. The Nittany Lions have lost their last five road games.

How to make Michigan State vs. Penn State picks

