We've got another exciting Big Ten battle on the schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State is 8-5 overall and 7-2 at home, while Penn State is 7-6 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Spartans have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups in this Big Ten rivalry.

For Thursday's action, the Spartans are favored by 13 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Penn State spread: MSU -13

Michigan State vs. Penn State over/under: 146.5 points

Michigan State vs. Penn State money line: Michigan State: -967, Penn State: +621

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans came out on top against the Indiana State Sycamores by a score of 87-75 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four games. Michigan State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malik Hall led the charge by scoring 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Tyson Walker was another key contributor, scoring 22 and dishing out five assists.

During their current winning streak, which includes a neutral-court win over Baylor and three home wins over smaller schools, Michigan State is shooting an impressive 54.5% from the floor and 43.2% from the 3-point line. Walker is averaging 20.0 points per game and the fifth-year senior is shooting a career-best 47.4% from the field.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Rider Broncs 90-63 at home. Penn State can attribute much of its success to Kanye Clary, who scored a season-high 29 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Puff Johnson, who scored 10 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals.

Clary only averaged 3.7 points over 10.4 minutes per game as a freshman but he's stepped into a starring role as a sophomore. He's averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Nittany Lions this season and he's averaging 23.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last five outings.

