Michigan State vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online

Would you believe me if I told you that Michigan State lost two starters to the NBA Draft lottery in the summer of 2018, and yet fields a better overall team only six months later?

What Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has been able to do as Spartans coach over the years is remarkable, no doubt, but with every marquee win this season, his coaching performance looks like his best. The Spartans don't have an All-Star squad full of NBA stars or surefire first-rounders, but they have a complete team -- quarterbacked by sure-handed Cassius Winston and held down by veteran big man Nick Ward -- that is on an absolute mission.

Sparty's won nine-straight and is 14-2 including a 5-0 record in conference play. Penn State's going the opposite direction, meanwhile, after losing its last three and limp into Sunday with a 7-9 overall record.

When : Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania



TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -8

Penn State hasn't been particularly impressive at any point this season, but it has been competitive on its home court. The Nittany Lions are 5-2 on their own turf, with one loss only coming by two points. I think they'll be competitive deep into the second half, even if they ultimately lose. Pick: Michigan State 80, Penn State 76

