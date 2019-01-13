Michigan State vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream, online
The Spartans will look to extend their win streak to 10 on Sunday against middling Penn State
Would you believe me if I told you that Michigan State lost two starters to the NBA Draft lottery in the summer of 2018, and yet fields a better overall team only six months later?
What Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has been able to do as Spartans coach over the years is remarkable, no doubt, but with every marquee win this season, his coaching performance looks like his best. The Spartans don't have an All-Star squad full of NBA stars or surefire first-rounders, but they have a complete team -- quarterbacked by sure-handed Cassius Winston and held down by veteran big man Nick Ward -- that is on an absolute mission.
Sparty's won nine-straight and is 14-2 including a 5-0 record in conference play. Penn State's going the opposite direction, meanwhile, after losing its last three and limp into Sunday with a 7-9 overall record.
Viewing information
- When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -8
Penn State hasn't been particularly impressive at any point this season, but it has been competitive on its home court. The Nittany Lions are 5-2 on their own turf, with one loss only coming by two points. I think they'll be competitive deep into the second half, even if they ultimately lose. Pick: Michigan State 80, Penn State 76
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saturday's best of college basketball
Here'e what you need to know from Saturday's college basketball action
-
Davis has Rebels rolling
The Rebels are 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC under Davis after being picked last in the preseason...
-
Reddish rallies Duke when Zion sits
No Zion? No problem. Duke had been waiting for Reddish to unlock his star power. That finally...
-
No. 1 Duke survives scare at No. 13 FSU
Zion Williamson was unavailable due to an injury, so Duke's other freshmen stepped up and delivered...
-
NKU coach on the football/hoops play
Norse coach John Brannen explains the inspiration behind the play and why NKU ran it when it...
-
UL hands UNC worst home loss under Roy
The Tar Heels trailed for the majority of the game at home and were blown out by the Cards