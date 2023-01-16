Who's Playing

Purdue @ Michigan State

Current Records: Purdue 16-1; Michigan State 12-5

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Spartans and the #3 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 68-65 at home and Purdue taking the second 75-70.

MSU came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, falling 75-66. Guard Jaden Akins had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue strolled past the Cornhuskers with points to spare, taking the game 73-55. Four players on the Boilermakers scored in the double digits: guard Fletcher Loyer (27), center Zach Edey (12), forward Mason Gillis (10), and guard Braden Smith (10). That makes it nine consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spartans are now 12-5 while Purdue sits at 16-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU is stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average. Purdues have had an even harder time: they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Michigan State.