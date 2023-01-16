Who's Playing
Purdue @ Michigan State
Current Records: Purdue 16-1; Michigan State 12-5
What to Know
The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 68-65 at home and the Boilermakers taking the second 75-70.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue took down Nebraska 73-55. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: guard Fletcher Loyer (27), center Zach Edey (12), forward Mason Gillis (10), and guard Braden Smith (10). That makes it nine consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Friday, falling 75-66. Guard Jaden Akins wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Akins finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.
Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with MSU when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory. Purdue's win shoved the Spartans out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Michigan State.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Purdue 75 vs. Michigan State 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - Michigan State 68 vs. Purdue 65
- Feb 16, 2021 - Purdue 75 vs. Michigan State 65
- Jan 08, 2021 - Purdue 55 vs. Michigan State 54
- Jan 12, 2020 - Purdue 71 vs. Michigan State 42
- Jan 27, 2019 - Purdue 73 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 08, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Purdue 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Michigan State 68 vs. Purdue 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 24, 2017 - Purdue 84 vs. Michigan State 73
- Mar 13, 2016 - Michigan State 66 vs. Purdue 62
- Feb 09, 2016 - Purdue 82 vs. Michigan State 81