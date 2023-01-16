Who's Playing

Purdue @ Michigan State

Current Records: Purdue 16-1; Michigan State 12-5

What to Know

The #3 Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 68-65 at home and the Boilermakers taking the second 75-70.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue took down Nebraska 73-55. Purdue got double-digit scores from four players: guard Fletcher Loyer (27), center Zach Edey (12), forward Mason Gillis (10), and guard Braden Smith (10). That makes it nine consecutive games in which Zach Edey has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Friday, falling 75-66. Guard Jaden Akins wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Akins finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with MSU when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 75-70 victory. Purdue's win shoved the Spartans out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won eight out of their last 12 games against Michigan State.