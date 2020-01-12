Michigan State vs. Purdue odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 12 from proven model

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at noon ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 9-7 overall and 7-1 at home, while Michigan State is 13-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Spartans have won eight straight, with their last loss coming on Dec. 3. Purdue, meanwhile, limps into Sunday's game having lost three of its last five games. The Spartans are favored by four-points in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Boilermakers fell 84-78 to No. 19 Michigan in double overtime on Thursday. Eric Hunter Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 47 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting. Trevion Williams had career highs of 36 points and 20 rebounds on 16-of-28 shooting from the field. It was Williams' sixth double-digit scoring outing in the last seven games after he had just one in the first nine. He did miss a shot at the buzzer in regulation that could have won the game for the Boilermakers. After Thursday's loss to the Wolverines, Purdue is now just 1-3 against ranked teams.

Meanwhile, Michigan State strolled past Minnesota with points to spare last Thursday, taking the game 74-58. Michigan State is the only team in the Big Ten without a conference loss. It was another big night for Xavier Tillman, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and a career-high 16 boards along with five blocks. Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half.

