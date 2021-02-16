A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Michigan State Spartans and the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 13-8 overall and 8-1 at home, while MSU is 10-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. Purdue has won six of the last nine meetings between the teams.

Purdue vs. Michigan State spread: Purdue -6

Purdue vs. Michigan State over-under: 136.5 points

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans lost 88-58 against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday. Joey Hauser finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court. Michigan State has lost five of its past seven games. The Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

The loss to Iowa was the most lopsided in Tom Izzo's 16 years at the helm. Gabe Brown scored 15 points. Hauser leads the Spartans in rebounding at 6.8 per game. Foster Loyer (shoulder) and Rocket Watts (health and safety protocols) are questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about Purdue

Meanwhile, Purdue lost 71-68 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Thursday. Trevion Williams dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 boards. The Boilermakers have lost three of their past five games. They blew a five-point lead with two minutes remaining against the Golden Gophers.

Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points vs. Minnesota. The Boilermakers only made two of 17 3-point attempts, missing 12 straight at one point. Purdue has held 10 straight opponents to 72 or fewer points.

