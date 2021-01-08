The No. 23 Michigan State Spartans look to extend an 18-game home winning streak against non-ranked opponents when they meet the Purdue Boilermakers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday. The Spartans (8-3) have been dominant at home against unranked foes, winning 30 of the past 31 matchups and 47 of 49. The Boilermakers (7-5), however, have won their last two matchups against Michigan State, but both were played at home. The Spartans have won 14 of the past 17 home games against Purdue.

Tip-off from Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.

Purdue vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -4.5

Purdue vs. Michigan State over-under: 143 points

PUR: Is ninth nationally with 20 wins over ranked teams over the past five years

MSU: Has nine players averaging at least 10 minutes per game

Why Michigan State can cover



The Spartans are led by junior forward Aaron Henry, who averages 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games after having just one in his career. Henry has been hot from the floor. In an 84-77 win at Nebraska last Saturday, he poured in 27 points on 62.5 percent field goal shooting, including 60 percent from 3-point range. He followed that up with a 20-point performance against No. 15 Rutgers on 61.5 percent shooting from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in 10 straight games.

Also leading Michigan State is junior forward Joey Hauser, a transfer student from Marquette who sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules. Hauser has scored in double figures seven times, grabbed at least 10 rebounds five times and recorded the first four double-doubles of his career. He scored a career-high 27 points against Wisconsin on Christmas Day. For the season, Hauser is averaging 12 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists and 0.5 steals per game.

Why Purdue can cover

Junior forward Trevion Williams leads the Boilermakers, averaging a team-high 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, which is second-best in the Big Ten. He is also averaging 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks. Williams has scored in double figures in seven straight games. In the win over Indiana State on Dec. 12, Williams came off the bench to score 30 points, grab 11 rebounds and dish out two assists on 13 of 18 shooting from the field. He is just one of six players nationally to reach those marks this season.

Also powering the Boilermakers is junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game. He is connecting on 48.7 percent of his field goals, including 50.7 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in six of 12 games, including 20 points in a 93-50 win over Oakland on Dec. 1. He ranks sixth on Purdue's career 3-point percentage list at 41.7 percent.

How to make Michigan State vs. Purdue picks

