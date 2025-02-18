The Big Ten regular-season title race is still wide open and teams that are firmly in the running will go head-to-head on Tuesday when the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans host the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan State is 20-5 on the season and trails first-place Michigan by one game at 11-3 in the conference, while Purdue is 19-7 overall and sits third in the Big Ten standings at 11-4. The Boilermakers have dominated this rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Spartans have covered the spread in five of the last six matchups.

Tipoff from Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Michigan State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Purdue. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Purdue vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Purdue spread: Michigan State -3.5



Michigan State vs. Purdue over/under: 148.5 points

Michigan State vs. Purdue money line: Michigan State -166, Purdue +140

Michigan State vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine



Michigan State vs. Purdue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Michigan State

Tom Izzo's squad is one of the deepest in the country, with 10 players logging at least 15 minutes per game and all of them averaging 5.0 points per contest or more. In a 79-65 win over Illinois on Saturday, the Spartans had 11 players see action with nobody needing to play more than 30 minutes.

Jaxon Kohler led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds and the third-year forward has posted two double-doubles in his last three games. Tre Holloman provided 14 points off the bench for Michigan State while the team also won the turnover battle (11-7) and the rebounding battle (39-34). The Spartans are now 12-5-1 against the spread over their last 18 games and this is the first time that they've been favored against the Boilermakers since 2021. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Purdue

Meanwhile, Purdue has suffered back-to-back losses to slip to third in the conference standings, but Matt Painter's squad is still one of the most efficient in the country on offense. The Boilermakers rank 10th in the nation in field-goal percentage (49.4) and 28th in 3-point percentage (37.7). However, it's a more top-heavy offensive approach with Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer providing nearly 63% of the scoring.

Kaufman-Renn is coming off a 30-point outing in a 94-84 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday and is averaging 19.4 points per game on the season. Loyer added 15 points and Smith had 12 assists but only scored six points on 2-for-10 shooting from the floor. Despite the setback against the Badgers, Purdue has still covered the spread in 10 of its last 13 games and has also covered in each of its last six road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan State vs. Purdue picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.